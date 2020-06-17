  1. Home
Yin and Yang: Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor twinned!

When it comes to style, Lolo and Bebo have starkly different statements. But as sisters do, there are a few times when they twin with a passion. Here are our fave moments.
If we were to describe Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s personal style, we would say they couldn’ be any more different. While Bebo’s style is more current, moody and millennial glam, Lolo is more classic with a hint of contemporary. For Bebo, it’s either uber casual or super glam whereas Karisma’s wardrobe has gradual ascension. Kareena though is the biggest cheerleader when it comes to her sister. In every interview, you would find her wanting to steal her sister’s clothing, but then she’s a different size so that plan doesn’t work out too well. 

Sisters as they are, they have a few things in common. Their love for denim! Bebo and Lolo together could open a one-size only denim store. They own at least 50+ jeans each. They also have a massive soft corner for the sartorial genius, Manish Malhotra. Their winter style is also quite similar as is their desi vibe. 

So here are times when they twinned and looked like a million bucks. 

White T-shirt and denim. You can’t really go wrong with that combination. They also had the same sleek bun too! That’s sister style at its best. 

White is always right. Here they are looking like a million bucks each for a wedding. Notice Saif in the background? Karisma is wearing Raw Mango whereas Kareena is wearing the trustworthy Manish Malhotra. 

Looking like sunshine! They look so amazing in yellow. The only difference being Lolo decided to pair the outfit with a matching dupatta whereas Bebo went for a fuschia dupatta. 

Here’s when they did it on purpose with Sincerely Jules. But the fun bit is, Bebo’s sneakers are red and Lolo decided on red lips to add a pop of colour. And of course, the signature bun is in place. 

Their off duty looks and love for denim is always a common thread. We love how both of them have decided to pair broad legged denim with a graphic tee for a chill evening at home. 

If all else fails there’s always a red lip! 

They could basically give us lessons on acing sister style. 

