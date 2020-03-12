Zayn Malik sports Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar's jewellery proving her family APPROVES of the duo's relationship

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/zayn_malik_gigi_hadid_anwar_hadid.jpg?itok=OdejXxU3

Zayn and Gigi have restarted their on-again-off-again relationship. This time around, seems like the family approves as the singer is now part of Gigi's brother's latest campaign!

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been having an on-again, off-again relationship for the longest time now. The duo met on the sets of Pillow Talk, Zayn's song which starred Gigi. The duo featured in the steamy video where they couldn't keep their hands off each other and were immediately linked up. They dated for a while, celebrated each other's birthdays and even brought in the new year together before breaking up.

Post that, the duo have been photographed time-and-again with each other and have even dedicated Instagram posts to each other since.

Currently, the duo are back together and Gigi's family certainly seems to approve. The supermodels' brother, Anwar Hadid even got the British singer/songwriter to campaign for his jewellery line - Martyre. Anwar styled Zayn in chunky sterling silver rings on his ring and little finger, a silver bangle bracelet, a slip-on nose ring, a couple of hoops in his eat and studs on the other ear, to make for a grunge yet stylish look. In the photograph shared by Anwar, Zayn's hair is cropped short and his hand tattoos with the word Love and a dove on his wrist.

Anwar's jewellery collection starts from USD 175 and goes on to USD 795. Along with sterling silver, the jewellery designer also included gemstones and diamonds in the collection which has everything from rings and bracelets to necklaces with iconography revolving around saint to sinner.

