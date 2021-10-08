Zendaya can't get enough of armour style dresses: 3 Times she SLAYED the red carpet in unusual metal outfits

When it comes to dressing up for the red carpet, the one person who never lets us down is Zendaya. The queen of red carpet dressing, be it the Met Gala, MTV VMAs or even red carpet premieres of her films, the actress manages to leave her fans and followers spellbound every single time. When on the red carpet, she also experiments with different silhouettes, patterns and outfits.

One kind of outfit that truly struck a chord was her armour look at the Met Gala. She set a trend with the outfit and then went on to wear two more armour-style outfits later, showing us how it's done.

At the 2018 MET Gala, the Euphoria actress channelled her inner Joan of Arc in a custom-made sparkly silver Versace number. The outfit came with a cowl neckline and dazzling embellishments all through the backless number. It also featured a thigh-high slit and silver tassels running through. A silver high-neck metal armour on top of her outfit which came with additional tiered attached sleeves accessorised this experimental look. A pair of peep-toe gold stilettos and a wavy red-haired wig completed the 25-year-old's red carpet look.

For the Critics Choice Awards, the Spiderman: Far From Home star picked out another type of armour dress. In a hot pink Tom Ford number, Zendaya's outfit consisted of a bright metallic pink metal breastplate that was customised to fit her body shape. She paired this with a simple matching skirt and her hair was pulled back into neat dreadlocks to complete the look.

The Malcolm and Marie actress' most recent look for an awards show, was put together by her go-to stylist, Law Roach. For this event, the actress showed us how to style two contrasting shades - grey and gold, with absolute ease. The actress' grey Loewe bodycon dress came with an abstract shaped gold plate in the front. A pair of gold Christian Louboutin pumps and dewy makeup completed Zendaya's experimental look.

Clearly, the actress likes involving metal into her outfits and pulls them off with absolute ease! What are your thoughts on Zendaya's armour dresses? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

