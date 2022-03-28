Zendaya, Kristen Stewart to Kendall Jenner: A roundup of celebs who looked edgy at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

What a blast of a week we fashionistas have had from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week to Oscars 2022 and finally the Vanity Fair Party. The promise of glamour and celebrities riding the same wave was something all these events had in common and we're here to tell you home is where fashion is. All events were signed off but were to take you on a tour of what went fabulous at the Vanity Fair after-party. Tell us already you'll want to snap up their ensembles in every colour possible. Been there, but sadly never done that!

Zendaya

Summer is here to continue, so should your love for black. You're the one to bring the real heat just as the Dune actress proved to us in a structured pantsuit by Sportsmax that came with a double-breasted blazer and matching trousers. She had a purple shirt sit beneath her set and a black tie. To accessorise her look, she wore statement silver Bulgari jewellery. Smoked-out eye makeup and a super sleek ponytail rounded off her look.

Dakota Jonhson

Live out your party fantasies with feathers and shimmer. Clad in a Gucci gown, The Lost Daughter star looked gorgeous as her ensemble was every bit dramatic and featured everything from structured shoulders, a deep neck, sequins, feathers, and a long train. Johnson was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed of the night and managed to pull off the outfit with ease, with bronze-tone makeup and her bangs styled to perfection.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kept the romance alive even on the red carpet of the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her curves in a body-hugging flesh-coloured dress that fit her like a glove. The mermaid-cut dress was adorned in black lace work at the chest, waist, and even at the flair. The chest also entailed foil-like silver design all over that added glam to the otherwise toned-down outfit. Travis, on the other hand, kept it simple with a crisp white shirt and black trousers, layered with an edgy black trench coat.

Kendall Jenner

Taking a page out of big sis Kim Kardashian's notebook, Kendall too walked the red carpet in Balenciaga but in black. Her strapless number bore an exaggerated tulle neckline that merged with her floor-sweeping train. Black pointed boots that merged with her dress and a single earring were her choice of accessories for this look. The supermodel's hair was pulled back into a slick ponytail and defined cat eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy nude lips rounded off her look.

Kristen Stewart

As a first-time Oscars nominee for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, Kristen Stewart made sure to win all eyes in her black Chanel see-through gown. Oozing a sensuous vibe the actress’ stunning gown featured a plunging V neckline and also bore black floral embroidery in velvet all over. The golden handcuffs attached to the full sleeves and the sparkly silver buttons under the bow detail at her waist further upped the luxe factor of her look. Her messy updo did compliment her snazzy style. Flaunting a dewy glow makeup and winged dark liner, Kristen Stewart sealed her look perfectly.

Hailee Steinfeld

The American singer opted for a classy look in her mermaid-cut black gown from Rokh. She strutted the Vanity Fair blue carpet channelling her diva energy in her figure-flattering black gown that featured a bow detail at the neckline. While the low-cut neck made them exude the glam factor, her strapless number helped her flaunt her envious curves and vibed of old-school romance. She accessorised with diamond rings and statement floral-designed three-layered earrings. She left her silky mane open in textured waves and rounded off the look with subtle makeup featuring nude glossy lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and soap brows.

Kim Kardashian

If a striking blue is calling you, your answer is right here. She showed up as a bombshell babe in a Balenciaga body-hugging gown curated in latex. Her full-sleeved number featured a close-neck detail and nothing could stop her from bringing drama to the red carpet as her gorgeous train was on display. She broke the monotony of her outfit's hue with black booties, sunnies, and studded drop earrings.

Hailey Bieber

Summers are for stealing the limelight in cut-out dresses. The beauty wore a ruched gown by Saint Laurent that had a close-neck, full sleeves, and side cut-outs. A flower at the center held the body-hugging top and high-waisted skirt together which she accessorised with gold cuff bracelets from Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sending our many congratulations to the dashing couple. The Time Freak actress and the singer both opted for Louis Vuitton ensembles. She donned a high-neck dress that came with full sleeves and accessorised her look with sparkly dangling earrings. With her hair tied into a sleek ponytail and glossy lips, she stood beside her husband dressed in an embellished pantsuit and complemented each other.

