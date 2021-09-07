Zendaya looked like a true QUEEN in a plum Alaia outfit for the red carpet premiere of Dune in Paris

Zendaya has been serving look after look while promoting her film Dune. The 25-year-old fashion icon walked the red carpet in a custom-made Balmain dress for the Venice Film Festival a couple of days ago and served us with yet another stunning look in an Alaia couture outfit, this time in Paris! Read on for all the details of her glamorous look.

Styled by her go-to stylist Law Roach, Zendaya looked stunning in the outfit by the brand's creative director Pieter Mulier for Alaia's Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeve deep burgundy-hued crop top that she paired with a matching high-waisted skirt that screamed drama. The body-fitted skirt had a mermaid silhouette to it which featured feathers at the bottom. Her skirt also featured horizontal embellishments over the plum hue and she styled this with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes to complete the look.

For her makeup, the Spiderman: Far From Home star kept her look minimal yet glamorous with a flawless base and eyeshadow that matched her outfit. Her hair was styled into defined, voluminous curls and gold hoop earrings were her only accessory of choice for this look to help keep it as minimal and stylish as possible.

We loved the Euphoria star's look from head to toe and can't wait to see how she stuns us with her next look.

What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Payal Khandwala pleated saree is the PERFECT fit for a festive wardrobe: Yay or Nay?