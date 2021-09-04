Zendaya makes her Venice debut in two OUTSTANDING looks & steals the show in her custom Balmain ‘wet’ gown

The 78th Venice International Film Festival is a star-studded grand event that raises awareness and promotes international cinema. Celebrities make sure to keep their best fashion foot forward and Zendaya’s debut look is everything that checks off the list of perfection. The Dune actress is loved by her fans for her lovely personality, great sense of humour and breathtakingly amazing styles. Her red carpet looks in stunning gowns have never failed to create havoc on the Internet for all good reasons. This time again, she proves to be the fashion diva showing us how to make a grand debut appearance and make it the talk of the town!

She arrived at the event on September 3rd donning a classic satin black blazer over her white dress that was fastened with an oversized rose bow. The stunning look from Valentino was teamed with Christian Louboutin black heels and she opted to keep the accessory department close to nil with just her tiny silver earrings and stacked rings.The risque dress featured a collard plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that Zendaya pulled off really well. The star opted for minimal makeup featuring a dewy face with glossy lips, well-groomed brows and her curly hair left open in beachy waves.

While her Valentino look had a formal touch with blazers and collared white shirt-like dress, her evening look just spiced things up in an unexpected way where Zendaya channelled her inner Kim Khardasian wearing a nude ‘wet’ dress. The custom Balmain leather dress broke the internet within hours! The seductive and intense look did justice to the desert warrior she portrays in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic. Her floor-sweeping dress clung to her body and was given an illusionary drenched appearance that she complimented with her centre-parted wet hairdo. The sleeveless U neck dress featured a thigh-high slit, prominent creases to create that ‘wet’ effect and a long trail. She teamed it with matching nude heels. To bring an element of colour to her nude look Zendaya opted for eye-grabbing emerald Bulgari jewellery. The 93-carat, cabochon-cut Colombian emerald clasped in the jaw of a diamond snake design of her necklace elevated the score of her red carpet look sky-high. Matching statement emerald rings and simple stud earrings balanced the aesthetics of her glam style.

Her edgy makeup with soap brows, Kohl-rimmed, mascara laden intense eye makeup and nude glossy lips perfectly amplified the sophistication of her stunning look in Balmain. Bronzer, hints of blush and deep brown eyeshadow made her look picture perfect. Timothee Chalmet was spotted along with her wearing an all-black look with accents of white by Haider Ackermann. They two looked fabulous together!

