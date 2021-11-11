Zendaya makes history at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a DRAMATIC red Vera Wang outfit

When Zendaya graces the red carpet, she knows how to make a statement. Her outfits are usually simple solid colour ones that flatter her silhouette, have strategic cut-outs and command attention almost instantly. From wearing flattering outfits to perfecting her poses on the red carpet, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress has mastered it all. She also made history on Wednesday night and became the youngest-ever person to take home the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in New York City.

The Euphoria star was joined by her stylist who puts together her looks, Law Roach, who didn't disappoint with her recent look either. In a skirt set from Vera Wang, the 25-year-old actress stole the limelight in a bandeau top and matching dramatic skirt set. She kept her accessories to a minimum with a diamond necklace, ring and arm cuff. The Malcolm and Marie actress' hair was styled into tight braids that ended much below her waist.

As always, the actress' makeup was subtle and only perfectly highlighted her sharp features with loads of black mascara highlighting her eyes and completing her glam look.

She was joined by her stylist Law Roach on the red carpet who also sported braids and a statement-making checkered outfit for the event.

What are your thoughts on Zendaya's look? Comment below and let us know.

