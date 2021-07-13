  1. Home
Zendaya paired her Lola Bunny Moschino outfit with a face mask made by her mother for the Space Jam premiere

The actor attended the red carpet premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy where she voices Lola Bunny, bringing on a burst of colours with her outfit!
The '90s and early '20s are making a huge comeback and how! Not just in the fashion and lifestyle space, but iconic films are also being remade for today's audience. One such film that was a blockbuster hit then was Space Jam. The 1996 film starring Michael Jordan and popular Looney Tunes characters have been remade as Space Jam: A new Legacy starring LeBron James and the iconic Looney Tunes characters.

Where there was Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny followed. Zendaya lent her voice to the character of Lola Bunny and even channelled the character into her outfit on the red carpet premiere of the film!
In a look put together by her stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya stepped out in a multi-colour Moschino coordinated set. Her bright yellow jacket featured patches of bright colours including red, purple and green, with colourful buttons as well! She paired this with denim bum shorts with the same patches of colour, showing us how to do colour blocking right. A pair of white Christian Louboutin pumps enabled her to flaunt her toned legs.
Making her character her spirit animal, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star also styled her glossy hair into a high ponytail with a side-parting. Gold rings and matching earrings and a subtle glam look, eyeliner on fleek and mascara that added volume to her lashes completed the Euphoria star's look.

Additionally, she also kept the pandemic in mind and wore a blue mask with a sequin basketball embroidered on it. Her Instagram stories revealed that the mask was made by her mother!

We love Zendaya's colour blocked outfit and the sentimental touch she added to it with her personalised face mask. What are your thoughts on her look? Comment below and let us know.

