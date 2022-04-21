Zendaya proves grey is the new cool in her classy pantsuit from Fear Of God; Yay or Nay?

Zendaya is undoubtedly the fashion icon of the era! Here statement-making looks have made us take notes on the trends to follow. Be it in gowns, dresses or her recent look in a white cropped shirt and glittery silver skirt at the Oscars red carpet, the Dune actress never disappoints the fashion pundits and very well knows to pull off any look with ultimate glam style. To promote her series, the Euphoria cast reunited in uber-chic style but all our eyes were on Zendaya who kept it classy in a grey suit.

Proving the colour grey is anything but boring her three-piece set from Fear Of God was a vision! Her laid back look consisted of cigarette pants, oversized blazers and a matching top. She teamed the monochromatic ensemble with grey Louboutin heels painting the look grey head to toe! Dressed by stylist Law Roach, her look that was oversized on the shoulders and pin-tucked at the hips was sleek and stylish. Her makeup game was on point glossy nude lips, dewy base, highlighter, groomed brows and smokey eye makeup that also featured accents of grey glitter. She accessories up her boss lady look with a chunky ring and matching stud earrings and rounded off the look with her hair styled into a sleek bun. The Spider Man-3 actress looked stunning in her all-grey look.

Zendaya has rocked grey suits several times in different styles and this one was indeed one of the bests. What are your thoughts on her dapper look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below.

