Zendaya RECREATED Beyonce's 2003 Versace look at the BET awards wearing the SAME dress by the designer

Paying homage to the Grammy-winning singer soon after Priyanka Chopra Jonas did, Zendaya attended the BET 2021 awards in a longer version of Beyonce's dress. Take a look inside.

The 2021 BET Awards took place on Sunday night with some of the hottest stars making an appearance. Euphoria star Zendaya was one among them who stepped out for the occasion as well. Known to pull off any outfit with absolute ease, the Spider-Man actress styled by Law Roach, picked out a purple Versace outfit for the occasion.

She slipped into a violet and green gown which featured a dangerously deep neckline with a flowy, long skirt as she struck a pose at the event. With the outfit, Zendaya paid homage to Beyonce who sported the same Versace number in a shorter form for the BET Awards back in 2003, where she performed her hit single Crazy in Love for the first time!

While Queen Bey left her locks open, Zendaya opted for a sleek, low ponytail and minimal earrings, a contrast to Beyonce's chunky statement necklace.

Zendaya's look comes a month after Jonas stepped out for the BAFTA Awards in a Dolce and Gabbana gown with the iconic belt, which was also earlier sported by Beyonce! For the event, PeeCee was styled by Law Roach, who is best known for styling Zendaya.

