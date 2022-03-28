Zendaya SHIMMERS on the Oscars 2022 red carpet in a two-piece Valentino outfit and Bulgari jewels

The Oscars 2022 ceremony has begun and is already proving to be a star-studded affair like every year. The who's who of the industry walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the show is in full swing and is currently being hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Making heads turn on the red carpet as she always does, was Dune star, Zendaya. The 25-year-old actress struck a pose in an outfit that seemed unusual for the Oscars red carpet. In an outfit designed for her by Valentino's creative head, the Euphoria star wore a double-silk satin cropped button-up shirt. A column-style silver shimmery skirt with a floor-sweeping long train ensured she shimmered brightly.

Accessories have always been a key factor for elevating most of Zendaya's looks. Her stylist Law Roach added a good dose of glamour with the help of statement jewels from Bulgari. A slinky serpenti diamond-clad necklace, statement silver stacked-up bracelets on both arms, a solitaire ring and minimal diamond earrings ensured she shone for the shutterbugs.

Playing with her makeup, the Spiderman: No Way Home star sported glittery eyeshadow to match her skirt and pink lips doused in gloss. Her brunette locks were styled into a messy wrapped bun that gave her an effortless look for the red carpet.

What are your thoughts on Zendaya's Oscars 2022 red carpet look in Valentino? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton has a Cinderella moment in a romantic blue Phillipa Lepley gown in the Bahamas