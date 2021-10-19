Zendaya sparkles in a futuristic white gown by Rick Owens at the London premiere of Dune; Yay or Nay?

After getting delayed for more than a year, Dune is finally scheduled to release in India this October. While fans are excited to finally see Dennis Villeneuve's version of Frank Herbert's epic science fiction novel, Dune, we the fashion savants are thrilled to see Zendaya's new age looks at the red carpet premiere of the film. We have been following her from the Venice Film Festival and she has never failed to wow us with her incredible looks.

Monday evening saw a star-studded affair at Dune's UK premiere with Zendaya walking down the red carpet with co-star Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa among others. Zendaya strutted in an off-white gown covered with sequins by Rick Owens that featured one sleeve and an asymmetrical neckline. It also consisted of a long train that brushed the floor. The exaggerated neckline was extended to the back bearing a long keyhole opening. The fitted bodice showed off her slender frame and complemented her tall figure.

Zendaya accessorised with jewels from Bulgari comprising diamond ear studs, a silver bracelet and multiple rings. Her hair was slicked back into a bun giving off that wet hairdo look reminiscent of the hairdo she pulled off on the Venice red carpet. Her eye makeup was noteworthy too. A futuristic dress demands futuristic makeup. With a blend of shades of purple and pink as her eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, falsies, brushed in brows and nude lips completed the much-needed glam.

Timothée, looking dapper as ever, wore an Alexander McQueen black suit with zipper detailing.

