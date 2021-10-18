Zendaya in Vivienne Westwood outfit showed how to walk the offbeat way & nail the glam; Yay or Nay?

In a world where everybody is wrapping up warm, the American actress, Zendaya is putting up a smoke show on a rotation. Nothing can get more sensually perfect than her impeccable outfits that are grabbing headlines every minute. Yesterday was another day of glam in the 25-year-old star's life as she headed to the photocall of her movie Dune.

When everybody picks out their conventional tops to style themselves with skirts, shorts, or pants, stylist Law Roach had different plans for the starlet. Definitely, the one that had no disappointments rather worth zooming into the details of something so admirably chic and cool. She had her flair for layering up the starlet this fall, chains worked turned up the volume of her sexy game. How about going all DIY with crafting your tops? Zendaya opted for outfits from Vivienne Isabel Westwood’s SS 2020 collection. The banana checkered skirt worth Rs 1.13 lakh came coloured in brown and ivory. The cotton knee-length number featured an asymmetrical hemline and a slit. Her eccentric chunky chains mirrored the look of a top that partially covered her bodice and left her back open. The gold, copper, and silver neck chains draped in sheer sexiness bore few pendants. That wooden hand pendant too looked quite unconventional.

The heavily accessorised look also had fingerings to seal it off and so did her pointed-toe pumps. Her shoulder-length tresses were cut cute into fringes and her eyes were coloured with soft peach glam and lips filled with gloss. She looked extra hot and we can’t help but swoon over her on repeat.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

