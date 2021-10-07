Zendaya's grey Loewe bodycon dress with a gold armour plate makes for an UNUSUAL red carpet look: Yay or Nay?

When Zendaya hits the red carpet, she ensures to make heads turn with her looks. The 25-year-old Euphoria actress was present at the red carpet event of the Women in Film Annual Awards that was held in Los Angeles yesterday. To the event, the honoree wore a grey and gold Loewe dress that came with a metal armour plate, making for an unusual look that she managed to pull off well!

If there's one person who can pull off unusual outfits, it has to be Zendaya. The Spiderman: Far From Home actress showed us how to pair two contrasting shades - grey and gold together while walking the red carpet. Her custom Loewe bodycon grey maxi dress came with a bright, metallic striking gold breastplate in an abstract form. To match this, the 25-year-old's stylist Law Roach, gave Zendaya a pair of metallic gold matching pumps and matching abstract shaped earrings to accessorise her look and compliment it well.

As always, the actress' makeup deserves a mention as well. Her slick-back hair was neatly pulled into a low bun. A flawless, gold base, filled-in brows, defined cat-eye flicks on her eyelids, loads of mascara and glossy, neutral-tone lips were all that Zendaya's look was all about.

It's safe to say that Zendaya's outfit flattered her figure and she managed to pull off the unusual outfit with absolute ease, making a statement on the red carpet. Clearly, no look is too experimental for the experimental star!

What are your thoughts on Zendaya's red carpet look? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s airport look in an army green jumpsuit is all about comfort dressing: Yay or Nay?