Zendaya's oversized black shirt for a date night with Tom Holland is PERFECT for a casual dinner date

Bringing back the little black dress and how! Spiderman: No Way Home co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped out in New York City last week hand-in-hand. The Emmy Award-winning actress who is known for putting forth some of the most stylish looks ensured she didn't let fashionistas down by giving the most casual outfit a DIY spin and glamming it up!

The 25-year-old Euphoria star brought back the shirt dress in style. Zendaya slipped into an oversized black shirt that featured baggy sleeves, a singular pocket on her chest and ended well above her knees. To give it some shape, the diva wrapped a black belt with a gold buckle around her slender waist. A black pantyhose and black pumps completed this clean and minimal look as she walked beside her Tom Holland. Layered gold necklaces, a black face mask and glossy hair were all she needed to glam things up.

Tom Holland on the other hand looked dapper in a grey suit that he wore over a black turtleneck t-shirt and matching leather dress shoes. His hair was gelled back to perfection as he led the way for Zendaya.

The actress' look is easy to recreate and makes for a casual outfit to sport on a date night or movie date with bae. It is comfortable yet sleek and is sure to leave an impression!

What are your thoughts on Zendaya's look? Comment below and let us know.

