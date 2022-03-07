Zendaya's pink Valentino pantsuit at the Paris Fashion Week proved there's no such thing as too much pink

Paris Fashion Week is on and in full swing. Valentino's show which took place on March 6, was a one-of-a-kind spectacle event. The show's entire setup was in pink with models also walking the runway in the new colour created by the brand's creative director. The collection was called the Valentino Pink PP Collection for which the brand's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli gave us different outfits in the rose hue.

Zendaya was one of the guests in attendance for the show and she struck a pose in a pantsuit in the bright pink hue. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star rocked a bright pink vest beneath her structured blazer which featured floral applique work on the hot pink blazer. The pink trousers sported by the Euphoria star also featured the similar floral applique work.

She accessorised this with high platform heels also in the matching pink shade. A pair of silver stacked up necklaces and simple gold hoop earrings. Her short brunette hair was parted to one side and defined graphic eyeliner and just the right amount of mascara defined the 25-year-old actress' look. Glossy pink lips and filled-in brows rounded off her makeup well.

We loved Zendaya's Pink PP pantsuit from the latest Valentino collection. It only proved that the shade is never going out of style and there's no such thing as too much pink!

