Zendaya's Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet looks involve subtle fashion hints from the film

Today, Zendaya is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hollywood film industry. The Euphoria star is part of the Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland, where she plays his love interest, Mary Jane. The new Spider-Man: No Way Home film takes off where the previous film, Spider-Man: Far From Home left off.

For the red carpet premiere of her film, the 25-year-old actress who is known for her impeccable sense of style, made subtle nods to the film through her outfits. Take a look!

For the LA premiere of her film, the actress walked the red carpet with Holland. Styled by her stylist Law Roach, Zendaya donned a custom-made Valentino dress specially created for her by the Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Zendaya's neutral-tone dress featured a plunging neckline and a deep back and a thigh-high slit. The dress featured an intricately embroidered web-like pattern in black running through the lengths of it. The strappy, floor-sweeping number was styled with classic black pumps and subtle earrings. Her hair styled into dreadlocks, defined eyes and glossy lips completed this look.

Tom Holland looked handsome beside Zendaya in a brown double-breasted suit and a black tie, for the red carpet.

For the photocall of the film, Zendaya looked glamorous in head-to-toe Alexander McQueen. The fashionista's outfit featured a grey oversized boxy blazer with embellished patterns scattered across. She accessorised this with black stockings that featured the similar pattern all over and spider-web silver and solitaire earrings. The actress' glam enhanced her look further. A slick-back wet hairdo, smokey eyes and glossy lips gave it an additional edge.

In Paris, Zendaya stepped out to promote her film and made heads turn with her sensational outfit. The Roberto Cavalli full-sleeve black dress with a pattern on her back that left us floored. The back of the outfit was held together with a gold spine-like structured gold piece of jewellery that gave her outfit an additional edge. She accessorised this with statement hoop earrings, a slick-back hairdo and a minimal glam makeup look.

Are you pumped to watch the new Spider-Man film? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone makes a statement in Celine & leather while Ranveer Singh keeps it classy at the airport