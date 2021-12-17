Zendaya's Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet looks involve subtle fashion hints from the film

by Sneha Kalra   |  Updated on Dec 17, 2021 09:42 PM IST  |  48.2K
   
Zendaya's Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet looks involve subtle fashion hints from the film
Zendaya's Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet looks involve subtle fashion hints from the film
Advertisement

Today, Zendaya is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hollywood film industry. The Euphoria star is part of the Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland, where she plays his love interest, Mary Jane. The new Spider-Man: No Way Home film takes off where the previous film, Spider-Man: Far From Home left off.

For the red carpet premiere of her film, the 25-year-old actress who is known for her impeccable sense of style, made subtle nods to the film through her outfits. Take a look!

For the LA premiere of her film, the actress walked the red carpet with Holland. Styled by her stylist Law Roach, Zendaya donned a custom-made Valentino dress specially created for her by the Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Zendaya's neutral-tone dress featured a plunging neckline and a deep back and a thigh-high slit. The dress featured an intricately embroidered web-like pattern in black running through the lengths of it. The strappy, floor-sweeping number was styled with classic black pumps and subtle earrings. Her hair styled into dreadlocks, defined eyes and glossy lips completed this look.

zendaya-valentino.jpg

Tom Holland looked handsome beside Zendaya in a brown double-breasted suit and a black tie, for the red carpet.

tom-holland-zendaya-1_0.jpeg

For the photocall of the film, Zendaya looked glamorous in head-to-toe Alexander McQueen. The fashionista's outfit featured a grey oversized boxy blazer with embellished patterns scattered across. She accessorised this with black stockings that featured the similar pattern all over and spider-web silver and solitaire earrings. The actress' glam enhanced her look further. A slick-back wet hairdo, smokey eyes and glossy lips gave it an additional edge.

zendaya-mcqueen

In Paris, Zendaya stepped out to promote her film and made heads turn with her sensational outfit. The Roberto Cavalli full-sleeve black dress with a pattern on her back that left us floored. The back of the outfit was held together with a gold spine-like structured gold piece of jewellery that gave her outfit an additional edge. She accessorised this with statement hoop earrings, a slick-back hairdo and a minimal glam makeup look.

zendaya-cavalli.jpg

Are you pumped to watch the new Spider-Man film? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone makes a statement in Celine & leather while Ranveer Singh keeps it classy at the airport

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!