Zoë Kravitz brought luxe Cat Woman energy to the premiere of The Batman with an Oscar de la Renta black gown

If finding favourites every day in black seems like a regular job you've happily signed up for, here's something that will interest you for it comes with a customised touch. Black gowns have a clear-cut knack to enter straight into our hearts. Although it can give you a forever-here vibe, you can make it look fresh with a delightful spin of your own as Zoë Kravitz proved in a custom-made Oscar de la Renta full-length dress. We're feeling the summer heat and we hope you've forgotten that your sleeves exist. Strapless gowns for the win!

There really is no rule on how to make a black gown look regal. It works charmingly and here's what's ready to hit our style radar right now. For The Batman movie's premiere, the 33-year-old dressed up sexy in a black attire similar to Helmut Lang's design that was made in 1989. We loved Catwoman's energy as seen in her outfit for it's in tune with her role in the movie. This column gown entailed a corseted detail placed on the bust that came shaped with feline's ears. It also bore a criss-cross feature which made for a plunging neckline and gave us a show of her midriff. The black velvet gown came with a side slit and her red-carpet look was well sealed off by stylist Andrew Mukamal who chose diamond earrings, rings, and black pointed-toe pumps as her accessories.

The American starlet's sleek hairdo was tied into a high knot-like bun and her freckles, thick eyebrows, winged eyeliner, and pout with a satin touch were nothing short of on-fleek. Her cute little fringes too paid attention to detail. Wonder how? It sat as a curve and resembled that of a cat's tail.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

