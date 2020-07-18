Zodiac Fashion: All the colours you should wear based on your zodiac personality

There are certain colours that correspond with your Zodiac personality the best. Find out what they are!

Looking at our horoscope is truly a guilty pleasure and we are often utilising quite a lot of time to look at it. We love a good prediction and how the zodiac signs affect our personality traits! So, we’re back and this time with a tiny little twist! We know how the zodiac personalities influence everything in our lives so depending on it, we’re here with the perfect colour palette that corresponds with YOU the best!

Aries:

Fiery Aries, earthy tones match your passionate personality the best. Even tones like blood orange and bright muddy tones work the best for your fire element. Both darker and lighter colours like the extremes, black and white dim your personality.

Taurus:

If anyone who knows Taurus knows their fanciness and love for nature. If anyone to pull off pinks, it would be them! Even the family of leafy greens work well for them. Knowing they are the bull of the Zodiac signs, it is best to avoid reds and its corresponding shades.

Gemini:

Naturally creative and a social butterfly, you like colours that speak volumes yet stand out! White is the perfect for you as it can blend with your twin personality and keeps you at peace. Avoid brighter shaded like red and orange.

Cancer:

Cancer, you are caring and emotional which is why the sea is your inspiration. Everything from seafoam green to shades of blue, you will find peace in lighter shades. Colours like blood orange, burgundy or black are not up to your alley!

Leo:

Hey sister, you love the limelight and considering that you’re the king of the jungle, metallic hues like gold and copper and colours like orange work the best for you! Lighter hues like pale pink and white tend to dim your light.

Virgo:

Vigo, you’re a perfectionist and have no time for the crap the world offer to you which is why black, grey and blues are what works for your personality the best. You often feel experimenting with colours but do stay away from colours like blood red and bright orange!

Libra:

Libra, you’re always looking for harmony and balance in life which is why hues like cream, black and beige fall on the neutral side of the colour spectrum. You know for a fact that you’re not a neon colour sort of a person so stay away from that!

Scorpio:

Mysterious and dangerous, you love a colour palette of marsala, violet, black or even burnt orange. All spooky and unique colours are right up your mood so you tend to avoid pinks and white!

Sagittarius:

A wanderer and ever so energetic, Sagittarius, you will love colours picked up directly from nature. Blues, oranges, muddy tones and yellows are the perfect match for your personality. You find darker colours like black and violet spooky!

Capricorn:

You’re constantly working so you do not need a wardrobe that takes away the attention. You need muted tones like greys and khaki. Brighter hues are not your cup of tea.

Aquarius:

Your dreamy personality calls for a dreamy colour palette and it wouldn’t be complete without the shades of silver, indigo, moon white and lilacs. You’re not a ‘look at me’ person and hence prefer to stay away from brighter palettes.

Pisces:

You are emotional yet full of optimistic energy which is why colours that fall into the blues and pink’s family are your best friends. Red is not your partner and it’s best you stay away from it.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×