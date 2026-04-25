Decoding Rihanna's Mugler and Alaia looks ft Manish Malhotra haathphool and Sabyasachi heritage jewellery

The queen of pop, Rihanna, has landed in Mumbai. This time, she brought her makeup brand to India. At the grand India Fenty Beauty pop-up event in Mumbai on April 24, 2026, she made heads turn. While her high-fashion ensembles grabbed eyeballs, her global-meets-desi glamour stole the show.

Decoding Rihanna’s olive-green ensemble from Mugler

For the main event, Rihanna turned up in an olive-green ensemble from Miguel Castro Freitas’ Fall 2026 collection for Mugler. The monochrome look featured an oversized, structured shirt paired with a matching leather floor-length skirt.

The most interesting part of her look was the jewels she paired with her outfit. She sported a signature haathphool by Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Crafted in white gold and encrusted with brilliant uncut diamonds, the statement piece was a heavy tribute to Indian craftsmanship.

Along with that, she wore a stack of bangles and rings from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. According to the celebrity designer’s social media handle, it’s the Assam Bracelet, crafted in 18k gold with tourmaline, emerald, ruby, spinel, sapphire, garnet, iolite, kyanite, turquoise, coral, and brilliant cut diamonds.

Sharing more details about the jewellery, they mentioned, “Paired with a bracelet from the Bengal Broadway Byzantine collection crafted in gold with multi-coloured gemstones and diamonds.” The layered rings she wore were from the designer’s Bengal Royale collection, crafted in 18k gold.

Decoding Rihanna’s Pieter Mulier look

For the after-party, the music and fashion muggle donned a custom Alaia creation by Pieter Mulier from its 2026 Summer-Fall collection. The black fit-and-flare dress featured a high turtleneck, full sleeves, and V-shaped leather cut-outs, giving her attire the much-needed edge.

As for the jewels, she again sported the MM diamond haathphool, proving it’s the ultimate versatile accessory. With multiple diamond rings and ear cuffs, she added extra sparkle to her black dress. After turning heads with her looks, RiRi also charmed the audience with her positive presence, saying ‘Shukriya’ after her speech. The event was attended by several biggies of B-town, including Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Isha Ambani, and others.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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