Deepika Padukone weaves magnificent monochrome magic in white embellished saree by Sabyasachi

Whenever it pertains to a fashion combination made in the sky, Sabyasachi and Deepika Padukone are nothing short of old and gold. Their obsession with traditional outfits, especially sarees, and lehengas, has resulted in a fashionable adventure that has captivated hearts always. So right now, get ready for a glimpse at Deepika Padukone in a stunning saree. The excitement is intense as we anticipate the reveal of every little element. This combination promises to be a stunning blend of time and tradition, from the complicated embroidery to the rich solid colors that cover the cloth. Prepare to be blown away by Sabyasachi and Deepika as Padukone redefines elegance and leaves us all speechless again with a new look.

Deepika Padukone exudes grace and elegance in an ethereal white saree

Deepika Padukone dominates the center of attention in a beautiful white saree that emanates elegance in a mesmerizing show of regality. The black sequin encrusted border elevates the saree, a fabric of classic elegance, giving an additional layer of charm to the actor’s obviously mesmerizing posture. The airy fabric cascades gently, producing an ethereal atmosphere that wraps each motion, thanks to the mastery of the talented hands of the stylist.

However, it's the daring halter neck top with two enormous knots in the back that grabs the spotlight, making the overall look stylishly backless. Deepika enjoyed this design masterpiece for the event of her recent movie Jawan.

Deepika Padukone adds drama with her makeup and accessory

The Jawan diva defied conventional beauty with her ageless appearance in the Sabyasachi saree. Among the breathtaking attire, one piece that managed to stand out was her earrings. This time, Padukone’s selection of square-shaped earrings exquisitely carved with emerald green stones leaves you mesmerized. These emerald earpieces become the center of attraction as they dangle elegantly, easily lifting her outfit to an additional level of otherworldly appeal.

Deepika kept her accessories to a bare minimum, demonstrating in this exquisite design that all it takes is a touch of accessory to create an amazing fashion statement. Padukone's immaculate fashion captivates us, but it's crucial to recognize the brain behind her faultless appearance - stylist extraordinaire Shaleena Nathani.

Speaking of the makeup that takes the front stage, it adds an element of creativity. Her eyes highlighted with heavy eyeliner, swiftly circulate across her upper and lower eyelids, producing an eye-catching appeal that captures the attention of everyone who sees her. Beautifully contoured and gently flushed cheeks provide an ethereal shine to the actor’s perfectly sculpted face. Not to mention her lips are covered with a mesmerizing pink color, courtesy of makeup artist Anil C. Her elegant swept-back haircut, a characteristic style created by the hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, completes and accentuates the look.

Did you like this timeless white saree look? Let us know in the comments section below.

