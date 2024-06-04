Disha Patani’s sparkling aqua blue mini dress worth Rs 2,01,400 paired with heart-shaped bag can start a party anywhere

Disha Patani, the Bollywood sensation has always enchanted the hearts of her fans not only with her acting prowess but also with her flawless fashion sense. Among her fashion favourites are mini dresses, which she adorns with grace and elegance and her Instagram is proof of it. Mini dresses have somewhat become a signature style for Disha, whether she is on red carpets or casual outings.

Disha Patani’s fitted mini dresses range from striking pinks to classic LBDs. The actress has once again stunned in a fabulous mini dress and it’s perfect for parties. So, if you are looking to make a statement at your next party, take a cue from Disha’s latest look.

Disha Patani’s latest look

The latest entry in Disha’s mini-dress playbook is an aqua aqua-blue dress from the brand Clio Peppiatt. Her sleeveless dress boasts a chic square neckline while the bodycon fit accentuates her curves. The dress with its aqua blue colour resembles the beauty and serenity of the ocean, bringing a fresh and vibrant vibe to her ensemble.

Aqua blue suits her personality well while the intricate oceanic motifs in red add a unique artistic flair to the outfit, giving it a pop of colour.

What truly sets the Baaghi 2 actress' look apart is the glittering crystal neckline, which adds a dash of sparkle and elegance, overall enhancing the dress. Her dress comes with a hefty price tag of Rs.2,01,400.

Disha’s accessories and glam

The Malang actress’ attention to detail extended to her choice of accessories as she complemented her mini dress with a beaded hand-shaped bag from Clio Peppiatt, worth Rs.40,900. Her unique bag added a touch of whimsy to her outfit.

To complete the look, the actress accessorised her outfit with silver strappy heels and silver earrings, complementing the details on her aqua blue dress perfectly.

Patani’s make-up was on point with a glossy finish, pink lips, ample highlighter to accentuate her features, mascara-laden lashes for dramatic effect, and nude eyeshadow to compliment her natural beauty. To top it off, her hair was left free-flowing, adding movement and volume.

If you take a stroll at Disha’s Instagram, you will know that the actress is a steadfast advocate for mini dresses, proving they are here to stay.

So, whether you are heading out on the town or simply enjoying a casual day with friends, take a cue from Disha and rock a mini dress with confidence and style.

