Emmys 2022: Selena Gomez in a Celine halter neck dress is all about sparkling style perfection

If this is what The Television Academy Awards or Emmys 2022 as we call it look like every year, can we get lucky enough to witness it every day? We can only wish. Gowns are back, flexing their charm out and about, especially as the most fitting red carpet choice. If there's someone who loves to doll up in spiffy dresses as much as we do, it's Selena Gomez. Looking party and picture-ready, she showed up just to stop our time for a while. We're hooked, girl, we totally are!

Talk about flawless fashion today because that's the only term we know right now. Elegance was on full display, here's a quick proof of Miss Gomez who arrived late but in a worth-it-look from head-to-toe. Drenched in glam and shine in equal amounts, the Only Murders in the Building star rocked a Celine dress. Her monotone white ensemble looked spiced up with the striking touch of green.

The stage got its spark as you know where it gets from, it's one of the roles the American Singer plays best. Your 2022 party look just got a new, glistening definition, now this is a reference. A dreamy hue and it's so unfailingly classic and heavenly. Selena's look for the evening was styled by Kate Young who chose this partially body-hugging and see-through outfit which also had a halter-neck back tie-up detail. Its statement-making appeal was brought to you by crystal embellishments and a minimal show of her bare back. Her look was at its alluring best with metallic silver platform stilettos and stand-out green beaded tassel drop earrings and a ring.

