3 Times Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra dressed alike and gave us major fashion faceoff moments

We love a good fashion faceoff, but it’s always fun to look back at all the times celebrities dressed alike and gave us major style cues. From red carpets to the airports, the leading ladies of Bollywood often choose trendy ensembles that manage to steal the show. However, the formula is used by many other celebs which then leads us to our guilty pleasure - fashion faceoff.

This time around we have two leading ladies who have both tried their hands at Hollywood and made quite the bang with their performances here at the homeland. Here are the top 3 times they dressed alike and gave us major fashion faceoff moments.

First up is this sweater and pleated skirt combo that both divas made quite the statement in. while Deepika went all-in with head-to-toe red while PeeCee stole the show in silver. When it comes to comparing both the looks, we think Chopra did a good job when it comes to choosing the right fit for the sweater.

Moving on, we have these trendy biker shorts which seem to have a stamp of approval by both the leading ladies! The Bajirao Mastani actresses made quite a case for biker shorts as Priyanka Chopra opted for a loose oversized printed number with black shoes while Deepika went down the whole trendy lane and made a statement in a white shirt and a denim jacket! When it comes to this particular look, we think Deepika Padukone stole the show!

We have saved the best for last and these gorgeous red carpet wonders can speak for themselves. Deepika wore her version of the classic red gown a few years ago. The Prabal Gurung number definitely makes a statement with voluminous brushed in waves, gold jewellery and a bright red lip. Moving on we have Mrs Jonas who wore her version of the classic red gown at the Emmys and made quite a lot of heads turn. She styled her one-shouldered number with a sleek ponytail, diamond drops and a matching red lip.

Who according to you has better style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion