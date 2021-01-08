5 Times Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt dressed the SAME and gave us major faceoff moments

From what we've experienced in the past few years, it looks like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have quite a similar taste in fashion. Check it out

Everyone by now knows that we are a great fan of fashion faceoffs. Whether celebrities get inspired by each other or it’s just a mere coincidence, fashion faceoffs are bound to happen some or the other time. Over the past few years, we have had multiple faceoff moments but there are some that always manage to stand out and today, we’re here to list two of our favourite celebs who have managed to give us faceoff moments on multiple occasions.

and who usually have a completely different style (and stylists) are often found on the same crossroads wearing extremely similar or the same outfit. So, today we’re here to list down the top 5 times Alia and Deepika dressed alike.

First up, we have this embellished organza drape by Sabyasachi on the list. While DP opted for a white saree, Alia chose for the same in red. Draped in a classic manner, both chose for a sleek bun and drop earrings to style the look right. However, when it comes to makeup, the Padmavaat actress chose to go all out with her glam while Bhatt kept things to a minimum.

This is not the only time they chose for similar drapes. Here’s another one.

Next up on our list is this red pantsuit which surely is a bold choice but a perfect one when you want all eyes on you. Both the actress chose for the bright hue but the Raazi actress stuck to her laid-back style and picked out a white tee to style underneath it. Deepika on the other hand ditched her shirt and let her accessories do the magic. With gold jewellery, a half-up half-down hairdo and matching red glasses, Padukone surely stole the show.

While they seem to have similar choices in sarees and pantsuits, they seem to love the prints as well. Over the last few years, we’ve often seen them rocking polka dots in all it’s glory and this time around, it’s their flowy dresses and classic print that left us in awe.

We all know how both the divas are a great fan of their desi ensembles. They have left no stone unturned when it comes to rocking some of the most stunning desi attires. Their recent love affair with shararas know no bounds making a faceoff moment inevitable. While Padukone chose for a green Sabyasachi sharara, Alia stuck to her black Anita Dongre number. While the designers were completely different, you cannot ignore the similarities between the two!

Both Alia and Deepika are Sabyasachi muses and are often found rocking his outfits in the most classic manner. Last year, they showed us two different ways to rock the bandhani print in pink. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress picked out a cinched maxi dress with a cap while the Student of the Year actress chose for simple, flowy lehenga cut out of the same cloth.

What do you think about their faceoff moments? Let us know in the comments section below.

