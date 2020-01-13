Alia Bhatt, Gigi Hadid and Shraddha Kapoor rock green pantsuits: Who wore it better?

The two Bollywood leading ladies rocked the green pantsuit last year while Hadid rocked the outfit recently. Check them out!

There is no denying that our favourite Bollywood leading ladies have an impeccable sense of style and fashion. Whether it is the red carpet, the promotion of a film or even a red carpet event, the actresses always seem to have their best foot forward and often even get inspired by one another, giving us quite a few fashion faceoffs!

But what we love, is when fashion crosses borders and Hollywood celebrities join the bandwagon and get on board with current trends!

Both and rocked their versions of the green pantsuit at the airport. While Bhatt picked out a lime green pantsuit from Topshop that had a slightly oversized silhouette to it. She paired it with a simple lime green matching tank top beneath this. Cat-eye shades, stiletto heels, a white tote and blow dried hair completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, picked out a pantsuit in a teal green number. It came with crisp hemlines and a strong structured jacket. Below, she paired it with a white tank top and completed this look with classic white sneakers and chunky headphones.

More recently, Gigi Hadid stepped out with boyfriend Zayn Malik to celebrate his birthday. The supermodel rocked a chic look in a green pantsuit that featured a structured blazer and formal trousers. She wore this over a white polo neck tee to keep warm. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and she completed her look with crisp white sneakers to keep it casual. She accessorised her look with a gold chain and a large diamond pendant.

Clearly, even Hollywood celebrities are heavily inspired by our B-town ladies today!

Who do you think wore the green pantsuit the best? Alia, Gigi or Shraddha? Comment below and let us know.

