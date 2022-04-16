Alia Bhatt’s wedding saree strikes a similar fashion chord to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Diwali Sabyasachi look

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s white and gold themed wedding look has set new wedding trends. The Brahmastra actress’s sheer organza saree with tila was one of a kind look but Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had worn a very similar creation by the same designer a couple of years ago to celebrate the festival of lights. While both the sarees looked the same at a glance, they differed in the material, embroidery designs and of course the styling. Both of them looked drop-dead gorgeous in their designer sarees. Let’s look at how they styled their look differently.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was indeed one of the most beautiful brides in her Sabyasachi ivory and gold sheer saree. Her hand-dyed saree featured gold embroidery details, and a scalloped hemline and was teamed with a matching half-sleeve blouse and a veil. Extra brownie points for her no-makeup look by Puneet B Saini and loose hairdo. Statement-making heritage jewellery from Sabyasachi added oomph to her bridal look. Alia was one happy bride in her customised Sabyasachi saree.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Festive season calls for royalty eluding elegant sarees. And Bollywood’s top-notch fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a master at picking the perfect outfit for every occasion which is why she donned an elegant Sabyasachi saree for her Diwali 2019 celebrations. The ivory-coloured number featured loads of intricate details including gold embroidery and zardozi work. It also featured a scalloped hem with embroidery and a thick gold embroidered border very similar to Alia’s. The tassel hem on her pallu and her innovative house style worn over her saree like a shrug featuring large green statement buttons with gold detailing on it gave a festive spirit to her look. The soon-to-be mom accessorised up with gold and emerald statement earrings. And rounded off her look with a sleek bun and glam makeup.

While both the divas looked absolutely beautiful in their Sabyasachi number we gave them both a 10 and 10! The incomparable charms have stolen our hearts as one gave a picture-perfect wedding inspiration while the other’s was a crash course on styling saree with all the sass and glam! What are your thoughts on their enchanting look in similar Sabyasachi numbers? Do let us know in the comment section below.

