Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: Designer & stylist Ashley Rebello's BEST & WORST dressed actresses of the week

With a splutter of promotional looks for films and shows, this week has been a noteworthy one. Red lips ruled while every actress tried to do her best to put her most fashionable look forward and set her own trend. With Valentine's Day coming up, we also saw an influx of reds, in the form of outfit hues and lip colours!

Ace fashion designer and stylist to Salman Khan, Ashley Rebello shared his take on the best and worst looks from the week. Tell us which looks were a Yay or Nay for you.

Best Dressed

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt gets a thumbs up for the eggshell silk saree. It feels like the song, Hawa mein udta jaye, my, beautiful my sexy lady, the lips that drive me crazy...O yeah o yeah.

Deepika Padukone

Wow, this denim on denim and tone on tone is just too hot to handle! And the little peekaboo love it here I sing: Sexy sexy mujhay log bolay, ho sexy hello sexy...

Ananya Panday

And she has got it right! Red just does it for her. This little number reminds me of the song Red dress by Magic!

Kangana Ranaut

Love Kangana's silver shimmer and style. Her one slit gown reminds me of Rekha in Khoon Bhari Malang. Song, Main haseena gazab ki!



Worst Dressed

Shraddha Kapoor

What is with this shirt? A bit much for me. Love the slim fit jeans though.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Love the skirt, not the top though. Too much sequin for one day. A white shirt would do the trick.

Sara Ali Khan

Just to dowdy, jabba like. I guess comfort is your key aspect, then so be it.

Who according to you was the best and worst dressed from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

