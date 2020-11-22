Deepika Padukone and Kendall Jenner: 3 Times the divas dressed alike and made jaws drop

Both Kendall Jenner and Deepika Padukone are considered fashion icons in every sense. Here are the three times both the divas dressed alike!

When it comes to fashion, every diva likes to be on top of her style game. While they do set their own trends, these celebrities don't hesitate when it comes to experimenting with new trends and following the crowd.

Both and Kendall Jenner hold a high place in the field of fashion. They have managed to look glamorous at both local and on international waters, to set the ball rolling. Here are the three times both the models made jaws drop and dressed similarly, inspiring us to try out new things.

Tulle dresses

Kendall Jenner launched Giambattista Valli's collection which went viral almost instantly thanks to its dramatic flair. The model walked the runway and featured in the brand's campaigns in almost all of the creations.

Deepika Padukone who is also a fan of the designer's dramatic creations, picked out a neon green tulle number to wear on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

White pantsuits

Both, risk takers in their own sense, also opted for a simple white pantsuit with nothing beneath, to make for a bold look.

Deepika used this occasion to show off her statement diamond necklace that looked flawless against her plunging neckline.

Kendall Jenner picked out a creamy white number and instead of a statement necklace, opted for a sleek gold necklace.

While Deepika opted for nude lips and face-framing tendrils, Kendall Jenner raised the temperature in a signature red lip.

Black gowns and diamond necklaces

One thing that never seems to go out of style is the simple yet elegant black gown. Deepika Padukone picked out a black strapless number when she was just starting out in the industry. She styled this with a layered diamond necklace with a ruby, to make for an elegant look.

Kendall Jenner also picked out a black gown with a sweetheart neckline for a red carpet event. A simple diamond choker necklace completed her look.

Who according to you pulled them off better? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Getty images

