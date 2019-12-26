Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra: The 10 best fashion faceoffs of 2019 are unmissable

With every celeb trying to put their best foot forward, this year fashion clashes didn’t come as a surprise. Check out all the leading ladies who confronted each other in the best way possible.

From red carpet events to airport looks, our beloved leading ladies serve us some supreme fashion inspiration. Whenever we find ourselves in a fashion muddle they are the ones we look up to. Mind you, Bollywood celebs have never liked to play by the rulebook. They are known for one upping each other when it comes to fashion (in a healthy way of course). They never shy away from taking on a new trend and adding their own flavour to it.

While putting on their best fashion game, fashion clashes are ought to occur. What matters the most is the individual take that makes these looks iconic and sets them apart. Fashion has always been very individualistic for a matter of fact. The vibe of the design changes with the person wearing and breathing in it. So we have curated a detailed list of all the times your favourite ladies opted for similar designs with their personalised twist to it. Check it out.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Both the divas are known for their unorthodox fashion personas. Suiting up has been a major trend this year with every diva putting a new spin on it. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a bold purple suit by Atsu Sekhose which had a quirky cut out detailing at the waist. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone went for a similar purple coloured pantsuit by MAO with peaked lapel detailing and flared pants.

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria

Both the divas being new to the industry have never shied away from taking on a new trend. Ruffles as we all know made a big wave this season. From sarees to gowns, our celebs went gaga over them. Ananya isn’t someone who will get left behind. She channelled her inner goth princess in this ruffled gown with a sweetheart neckline by Galia Lahav. The high-low hemline gave a faultless appearance to the gown. On the contrary, Tara pulled off a black ruffled gown by Ayesha Depala with a string of diamonds around her neck.

and Bipasha Basu

It is indisputable that sarees are the epitome of grace and elegance. Our Bollywood celebs have time and again proved that. From a simple cotton saree to a rich Banarasi silk saree, this apparel remains the most artful drape. Madhuri Dixit has always been the manifestation of poise and there is no denying that. Here, she draped herself in a Varanasi silk brocade saree by Raw Mango. Bipasha Basu’s ever so elegant take on the same Raw Mango saree left us spellbound.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor in no time has become a major fashion inspiration for all of us. From her red carpet looks to her off duty outfits, her wardrobe is an ocean of inspiration. She nailed this look that she put together in a metallic gown by Maria Lucia Hohan and topped it off with some loose curls. Kareena Kapoor on the contrary is a supreme fashion icon. Over the years her sense of fashion has evolved and turned her into the diva that she is today. She opted for a holographic pleated dress by Monisha Jaising and paired it up with some loose waves.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

There is no disagreeing that polka is a classic print. Since the 1850’s this print has caught the eye of over a million ladies all over the world. This classic print has earned the affection of millenials as well. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress slipped into a bodycon polka print dress by Vassilis Zoulias. The dress had a sweetheart neckline and a belt detailing at the waist. Contrarily, Sara choose a ruffled polka dot dress with off shoulders. Ananya or Sara, polka still remains the most favoured print by our celebs.

On one hand, Priyanka has always had a baffling take on fashion. Every look that she puts together leaves us surprised. From opting for this black floral Sabyasachi saree to pulling off a quirky ensemble at the Met Gala 2019, her view on fashion stands imperishable. On the other hand, Anushka has always had a milder and minimalistic stand. For her less is always more. She stayed true to her persona in this graceful saree by Sabyasachi and paired it up with earrings from Sabyasachi’s heritage collection.

Aishwarya Rai and Janhvi Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai with all her Cannes looks is the goddess of red carpet fashion. She knows how to glam up and get it right. She did the same in this red mirror embellished sheath gown by Atelier Zuhra. She completed this look with bold red lips and sleek hair. Janhvi on the other side of the road opted for a red mirror embellished ball gown by the same designer. She paired it up with red bold lips and a clean bun.

Deepika Padukone and Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s most awaited appearance at the 2019 Met Gala was worth the wait. She showed up in a bespoke lilac Versace gown and dyed her hair into the same colour for head to toe transformation. Could someone else do it better than her? Well, that’s up for question. Glam queen Deepika Padukone choose a somewhat similar gown by Gaurav Gupta and did she the nail the look? Well, yes!

and

Alia Bhatt’s unconventional approach towards fashion has always been the talk of the town. To stick to her aesthetic, Alia opted for a blue sharara saree by Manish Malhotra and paired it with some statement jewellery. Katrina Kaif slipped into the same sharara saree by Manish Malhotra but in a different hue and completed the look with a statement necklace.

and Jonas

Sonam Kapoor is an ardent fashionista and there is no second guessing it. She walked up the Cannes 2019 red carpet in a white pantsuit by Ralph and Russo. The pantsuit had an unconventional white train and she adorned the suit’s plunging neckline with an elaborate emerald neck piece. Priyanka took the minimalist road and ornamented her white pantsuit’s plunging neckline with a simple string of diamonds.

It has always been a treat for sore eyes to see celebs put a new spin on every design and we honestly couldn’t appreciate their efforts more. This list is like an ode to all the celebs who walk the extra mile to stand out. Which fashion clash is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

