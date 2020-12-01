Deepika Padukone & Malaika Arora: 5 Times the divas dressed alike & showed us how to carry the HOTTEST trends

Giving us multiple faceoff moments, here are all the times Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone were spotted in similar outfits.

Undoubtedly two of the hottest divas in Bollywood, and are trendsetters in every sense. Whether it is setting their own trends or following them, the divas have always made heads turn with their outfits both on the red carpet and off.

The two even seem to have a common taste in fashion and have sported similar outfits multiple times. Here are their top 5 faceoff moments!

Both, Deepika and Malaika sported the similar black and gold lehenga at different occasions. While Malaika's gold lehenga was a crushed number styled with a black full sleeve, high neck crop top with layers of emerald stones, DP took the sexier route and opted for a lavish embroidered gold lehenga paired with a black full-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline and emerald choker neckpiece.

The divas really seem to favour the black and gold combination. Deepika Padukone sported a glittery strapless Dolce and Gabbana number at the 2012 Vogue Beauty Awards which featured a black bodice and gold gown from waist down. Malaika on the other hand looked remarkable in a similar black and gold number for an event. The only difference - their lip shade and hairstyle!

Both, Malaika and Deepika even stepped into the same outfit on two occasions! Malaika wore a sparkly sequin silver knot dress with a thigh-high slit for an event back in 2014 that she styled with layered necklaces and beachy waves.

Deepika Padukone wore the same Diane Von Furstenberg dress to the HT Most Stylish Awards and also styled her look with layered necklaces.

Deepika wore a lovely white Rohit Bal saree from his Guldastah collection a while back for an event. She styled the hand-painted number with a halter neck blouse, her hair pulled up and statement earrings.

Malaika duly followed suit by sporting the same saree by the designer for an event in the city. She wore her outfit with a simple cut sleeve blouse and accessorised with a statement necklace and maang tikka.

In yet another saree, this time by Raw Mango, Deepika Padukone looked absolutely ravishing. The red and gold looked royal on the actress who styled the look with statement gold jewellery and her hair pulled into a sleek bun.

Malaika Arora picked out a silk kurta in the same print as Deepika's saree for an occasion and styled it with red palazzo pants and her hair left loose.

We love how both the divas have a similar sense of style but still manage to look different in their outfits.

What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

