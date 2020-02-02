Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal or Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh: Who wore the red dress better?

Both the leading ladies were spotted wearing the same dress in their most recent films. Who wore it better?

When it comes fashion, everybody is constantly improving their game. Stepping out in the most fashionable looks has become a pre-requisite today for stars. The who's who of the industry are constantly getting inspired by each other when it comes to outfits and trends. Today, it is not just stars who get inspired, but stylists, designers and more try to recreate looks as well!

There is a lot of young blood in the industry today. Newbies like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and more are making a mark with their films and leaving people impressed. This time, our fashion face-off is from two different films that these young contemporaries starred in and even shared on-screen space with the same actor.

Sara Ali Khan

The actress who is all set for her next big film alongside Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal has been giving us some trendy looks from her film. In a screen grab, she is seen wearing a bright red high-low dress with a halter-neck. The dress featured a ruched up pattern with a lace-up pattern. She styled it with a black sling back with silver rivets on it and black pumps. Her hair was styled with a centre-parting and into loose waves.

Ananya Panday

In her film Pati Patni Aur Woh also staring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya wore the same dress as Sara did with a ruched, lace-up pattern. Panday styled her look with matching red gladiator heels and a snakeskin printed sling bag. She carried with her a navy blue blazer to act as a cover-up. Panday's look was further styled with dangling silver statement earrings. Her hair was parted in the side and styled into loose, glamorous waves.

Both the actresses clearly have an inkling for the same style. From the heels to the sling bag, their styling was also similar for the actress' films.

Who do you think styled the outfit better? Sara or Ananya? Comment below and let us know.

