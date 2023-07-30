Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone vs Alia Bhatt; Who pulled off a denim-on-denim ensemble better?

Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas take street style very seriously. And when we talk about street style, denim dominates every trend of the season. There’s nothing that denim doesn’t fit into. Corsets? Check. Bralettes? Check. Bodysuits? Check. Boots? Check. Recently, Alia and Deepika Padukone flaunted their love for denim-on-denim styles that betted on blues.

On a movie date with Ranveer Singh for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Deepika Padukone wore a personalized denim jacket with rolled-up high-waist denim jeans and a white tank top. But what added a fun twist to her off-duty ensemble was her personalized jacket that had Ranveer Singh's photo at the back. It also had Ranveer’s initials, ‘RS’, printed on the front of the denim jacket. We are personally impressed by Deepika Padukone's move date night look, which was the perfect choice for a day out in the city.

It is incredible, casual yet so trendy!

She also accessorized her look with a white sling bag. The diva completed her off-duty outfit with a pair of comfortable white sneakers. Still don’t own a denim jacket? Take cues from Deepika Padukone on how to style a denim-on-denim look effortlessly. Beauty-wise, Deepika kept her hair and makeup natural.

Here's how you can recreate Deepika Padukone's look. Scroll through to see more details

Alia Bhatt in an all-denim ensemble

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt too was clicked sporting an all-denim ensemble at the airport and ended up giving one of the most talked about paparazzi moments. Raha's mother, Alia Bhatt made a statement by wearing a long-sleeved jacket that looked comfortable and cozy She teamed the jacket with faded jeans, that came with ripped and asymmetric hems.

The not-so-ordinary shell embellished cut-out denim jacket costs USD 2,097 which is around Rs 1.71 lakhs, and that’s hell expensive! Bollywood's current favorite, 'Rani' kept her hair and makeup natural and finished it off with white sneakers.

We loved both, Alia as well as Deepika's laid-back and comfortable denim on denim ensemble. Also, if you're unaware, the A-listers of the film industry have access to top brands and stylists who leave no stone unturned to help them champion their public appearances.

