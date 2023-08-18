Fashion Face-off: Deepika Padukone vs Kiara Advani; who pulled off the panther print set better?

Traditional dress has a unique place in Bollywood, and our favourite celebs are no exception. Bollywood actors have been establishing trends and demonstrating their appreciation for traditional clothing in anything from colourful sarees to beautiful kurta sets. These style superstars flawlessly combine modernism with ethnic tradition, creating a bold statement with their clothing choices. Deepika Padukone's majestic Anarkalis or Kareena Kapoor Khan's gorgeous shararas: these Bollywood divas have embraced traditional clothes, enchanting us with their elegance and flair. Bollywood celebrities continue to inspire and celebrate the rich legacy of Indian apparel with a beautiful combination of tradition and fashion. We're going to talk about Deepika Padukone vs. Kiara Advani fashion face-off today.

Kiara Advani in flowy pink-green outfit

Kiara Advani recently made a fashion statement when she walked out in a flowing pink-green ensemble. Kiara's exquisite style was highlighted by her two-piece outfit, which was created from a sumptuous silk mix fabric and had an overall printed design. The front-opening kurta with bishop sleeves complimented the bottom well, as both were embellished with the same appealing print. Kiara skillfully layered a sleek white top within the open front top, giving a sense of refinement to the combination. This gorgeous suit from the renowned brand Silsila is available for an inexpensive price of Rs 8,999. Kiara demonstrates her fashion ability once more, easily nailing the ensemble with her distinctive flair.

Deepika Padukone in orange-blue outfit

Silsila's devotion to crafting fashion-forward designs was highlighted by the Pathaan actress. The Co-ord Goals set, worth Rs. 8,500, produced with a panther pattern that symbolises the wild spirit of summer, is beyond trendy with its on-trend colour palette and modern shapes. The large shirt and cargo pants are composed of the softest silk fabric and are extremely comfortable. It nailed the essence of modern street style brilliantly, bringing the elegant actress' appearance to new heights. She finished the ensemble with naked pumps and a Louis Vuitton X YK Dauphine MM bag with painted dots valued Rs. 3,65,328, which added a touch of luxury to the whole appearance. She also wore her hair in a tidy ponytail and wore little makeup.

The Final Verdict

In a fashion battle of the Silsila outfits, Deepika Padukone emerged as the ultimate winner, effortlessly creating a minimal yet fresh look. Both Deepika and Kiara Advani donned ensembles from the same brand, but it was Deepika's choice of accessories that elevated her style game. Pairing her Silsila outfit with a trendy bag and elegant pumps, Deepika effortlessly blended simplicity with a touch of sophistication. While Kiara's look was commendable, it leaned towards a more straightforward approach. Deepika's sartorial finesse and thoughtful accessorizing secured her the crown, proving once again why she is considered a fashion icon in Bollywood.