Fashion Face-Off: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Sobhita Dhulipala; Who wore floral saree better?

A face-off in the world of fashion is comparable to a battle on the catwalk, where style warriors display their clean taste and distinctive personality traits. Arousing a whirlwind of excitement and expectation with their distinctive choices in clothing, accessories, and overall appearance, the competition turns into a visual extravaganza where individuality and inventiveness take center stage. The fashion trailblazers, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sobhita Dhulipala, remind us of the strength and creativity of individual expression in this face-off.

With their fierce fashion competition, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sobhita Dhulipala all wore exquisite floral-printed sarees by Anita Dongre. Each actress added her unique element. Janhvi Kapoor, who exudes young charm, donned a vivid green saree with an exquisite floral design. Ananya Panday chose a peach toned saree with a beautiful strap blouse that radiated grace and elegance. Sobhita Dhulipala chose a green blouse with a petite strapped blouse. So how did these looks with their distinctive design statement fare in this fashion competition? Let’s find out.

Ananya Panday

In a gorgeous Anita Dongre saree, Ananya Panday recently attracted attention as she promoted her coming film, Dream Girl 2. Her youthful attractiveness was well accented by the peach-colored saree, which was decorated with exquisite flower designs. matched with a deep-neck blouse with fashionable straps. Ananya's choice of jewelry was a dainty thin golden choker embellished with pearls which went on to emphasize the floral pattern on the saree and provided a much-needed touch of shine. A ponytail hairdo gave her look a contemporary edge . Ananya's whole appearance was a beautiful fusion of refinement and modern style, complete with a nude makeup look. The look was styled by stylist Meagan Concessio. This saree made out of organza fabric is worth Rs 22,900.

Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor wowed in a vivid green saree ensemble that radiated a tropical vibe. The outfit has an appealing combination of designs showing magpies delicately flitting between lovely flowers. The saree made from a delightfully light, vegan-friendly fabric featured a modest embroidery that lent it a sense of beauty. The princess-cut blouse with the attractive v-neck completes the look beautifully. Jahnvi kept her makeup simple with a smudge liner appearance. The stunning pink meenakari earrings brought a splash of color and style. An open hairdo imparted a youthful appeal. This Anita Dongre saree is valueed at Rs 70,000. The look was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Sobhita Dhulipala

A must-have in the world of fashion is Juliette, a saree covered in a variety of multicolored flower motifs. Everyone was spellbound by Sobhita Dhulipala as she elegantly wore this lovely saree and paired it with a stylish spaghetti top. The addition of drop pearl earrings, which wonderfully complemented the colorful floral pattern, lifted the look even more. The appearance was enhanced by Sobhita's flowing waves hairdo, which gave it a casual elegance. Her inherent beauty was complemented by the nude makeup base, which was emphasized with a dash of light smokey eyeshadow. This lovely lime green saree, styled by Eka Lakhani, is priced at Rs. 29,900.

