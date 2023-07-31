Fashion Face-Off: Priyanka Mohan or Rashmika Mandanna; who wore CIVLR’s quirky blue printed co-ord set better?
We noticed two leading divas of Indian cinema i.e. Rashmika Mandanna and Priyanka Mohan in a printed blue co-ord set from CIVLR, but who wore it better? Read on to find out.
Key Highlight
Fashion face-offs have always been a captivating topic among style enthusiasts, and when it involves two talented actresses like Priyanka Mohan and Rashmika Mandanna, it becomes even more intriguing. Recently, both leading ladies were spotted donning CIVLR’s eye-catching blue printed co-ord set, showcasing their distinct fashion flair and, of course, their