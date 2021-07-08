Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty Kundra or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore the sequinned pants better?

Make way for sparkly pants. Let us know whose style you’d love to cop at the earliest.

The current year is a little more pleasant than the previous one, which was all about the lockdown. The present year feels a little pleasant than the previous year that was all about the lockdown. But, what makes it a little happier is that it demands us to take a flight back to the days when fashion had its own unique charm, which we would rightly refer to as ‘old school glamour.' Take, for example, these flare pants, which are currently available with a sparkly update, while it doesn’t forget its other half also referred to as bell-bottoms. Who wouldn’t love a fit that is so well structured, right?

Do you feel like you want to grab a pair of pants that’s a blend of contemporary and so 2021? Swap your regular denim with sequins and you won’t regret the choice. Bollywood celebs Kundra and Sara Ali Khan both took the glitzy step and we don’t know who nailed it better. Scroll ahead and see it for yourself!

For a sequin high, here’s an essential that will get you party-ready in a minute. The Simmba actress donned a purple sequinned flare pants teamed with a one-shoulder knotted black crop top that gave room to effortlessly flaunt her midriff.

The Hungama 2 starlet looked resplendent in a Nadine Merabi number. The sequinned high-waisted pants made for a mind-blowing outfit that accentuated her curves. Shilpa clubbed her bell-bottoms with a black cropped top that bore a tying detail at the back and sealed it with a gold necklace and fingerings.

Who according to you pulled off the high-shine pants like a pro? Let us know in the comments below.

