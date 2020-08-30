Fashion Faceoff: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the Manish Malhotra saree better?

Both the leading ladies sported eerily similar red and white sarees by the designer a few years ago. Let us know in the comments below, who you think looked better in it.

One thing that always makes a comeback in a few years time, is fashion. The biggest trends both on the runway and off that once seemed old-fashioned, have always taken a u-turn and made their way back.

But this doesn't hold true just for outfits, it is the same when it comes to accessories, colour combinations and more.

Red and white was a hit combination for both - Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachhan, a couple of years ago. Both the leading ladies sported similar sarees by designer Manish Malhotra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood looked spectacular for the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards back in 2012. She chose a white chikankari saree by her close friend and designer Manish Malhotra, which bore a red border with gold embroidery on it. The Good Newwz actress also opted for a blouse in the same red hue to match the border of her saree. A red bindi and long golden chaandbali earrings completed her look. Her hair was pulled up into a neat bun and also had a string of jasmine flowers around to accentuate her desi look further.



The Bachchan Bahu wore a strikingly similar white and red chikankari saree by designer Manish Malhotra a few years ago for the National Awards. She too styled her saree with a deep red blouse and chaandbali earrings. Kohl-lined eyes and her hair styled into a poker-straight manner and parted in the side, completed the actress's' subtle glam look for the event.

Who according to you rocked the red and white Manish Malhotra chikankari saree better - Kareena Kapoor Khan or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Comment below and let us know.

