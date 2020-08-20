Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone: Who looks the best in a red pantsuit? VOTE

Pantsuits have now become a staple in every celebrity wardrobe. Who according to you wore it the best?

When we talk about fashion, pantsuits have now become quite the classic. While trendy and popular silhouettes do come and go, pantsuits seem to have found their way in every celebrity wardrobe. No matter what the event, you'll always find the leading ladies of Bollywood making a statement with this specimen of power dressing. Talking about celebrities, today we have Also Bhatt and looking their casual best in red pantsuits and we need your help choosing the winner!

First up, we have who chose a bright red pantsuit for a day out with friends. She made quite a casual statement as she styled the high-waisted pants with a laid-back white tee. The bright red hue made sure all eyes were on her while she posed her way through the golden hour. With dewy makeup and curled hair, she looked impeccable!

Moving on, we have Deepika Padukone made sure to look her glamorous best. The red power suit by Jacquemus was no less of a statement in itself. With a baggy silhouette and a laid-back fit, she added a sporty touch to the look with a pair of chunky sneakers. Layered necklaces and gold hoops added that extra bit of oomph to the look while her half messy bun stole the show. For her glam she kept things neutral and defined her eyes with a smudged brown eyeshadow.

While we thought Alia's look was a laid back one, it lacked a few accessories whereas the Queen of OTT, Deepika Padukone went all out with her pantsuit!

Who do you think looks the best in the red pantsuit? Let us know in the comments section below.

