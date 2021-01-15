Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone; Who rocked the classic casual combo the best?

Both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone look their effortless best in denim shorts and white tee combo. Who wore it the best?

We love a good faceoff moment especially when celebrities show us two different ways to rock the same look in style. Often we find actresses in the same outfits or you’ll spot them rocking the same style. Today we have one such faceoff where both and chose for the classic combo of jean shorts and a white tee.

The Mastani of Bollywood who was spotted out in the city a few weeks ago chose to keep things simple and casual in a pair of denim shorts that showed off her long toned legs. She then styled it with a white tank top that was loose fitted and kept comfort on first priority. She then styled the casual attire with a pair of Nike Airforce 1 in high tops that added a sporty touch to the look. The actress let her long textured bob down in soft waves while covering most of her face with a matching white mask.

Alia Bhatt who was spotted in the city today with opted for the same casual vibe. The Raazi actress also chose for a pair of denim shorts that gave us a peek at her legs. Instead of choosing a tank top like DP, Ms Bhatt chose for a graphic tee in white. She further styled the look with white platform sneakers while a while mask covered most of her face. The actress also chose for a rounded pair of sunglasses while her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun.

Who do you think wore the jean shorts and white tee combo better? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kylie Jenner to Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan: Dirty browns are in every celebrity closet right now

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×