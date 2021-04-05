Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone; Who styled their tie & dye sweatshirt better?

It’s officially the tie and dye season and the two Bollywood divas are slaying the summer in a similar-looking sweatshirt. Who do you think wore the trend the best? Comment for your favourite!

The art of creating multicoloured patterns by resist dyeing technique is called the tie and dye. We saw the trend gaining moment in the early quarantine days and is now enjoying the spotlight in a full-fledged fashion moment this season. Tie and dye is the summer trend that’s here to stay! Be it on blazers, sarees, casual tracksuits and even bomber jackets, the tie-dye print is winning hearts in every possible silhouette and the Bollywood celebrities can’t get enough of them. has been spotted several times wearing casual tees in tie-dye print with her denim shorts. We could officially make her the ambassador of this trend! on the other hand seems to be addicted to Instagram reels these days, breaking the Internet with her creative videos every weekend. Her recent video saw her dancing in the kitchen sporting a chic tie-dye sweatshirt which was very similar to the one Alia Bhatt has worn. Check out how the two divas infused their personal style in wearing the trendy top.

Deepika Padukone

The fashionista, Deepika Padukone gave a funky, sporty twist to her casual look wearing her tie-dye sweatshirt with casual cotton pink and white polka dot printed shorts. What elevated her style game was styling the casual look with white converse shoes and socks giving it a fun spin. She accessorised up with simple gold hoop earrings and gained extra brownie points for adding the golden bangles over her full-sleeved oversized sweatshirt. Her chic top-knot updo, black smokey eyes, filled-in brows and subtle makeup rounded off her look. The star seemed to have a fun time dancing around the kitchen in her dapper cool look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s summer selfie saw her smiling wearing a similar tie-dye sweatshirt from the label Summer Somewhere and teamed it with black cycling shorts. Looking cosy, Alia kept her look casual, ditching makeup and tying her hair back into a bun. Alia wore a chunky hoop earring to round off her chic look. Interesting how both the divas opted for hoop earrings and tied their hair back into a bun in their tie-dyed sweatshirt.

While Deepika gave a sporty touch to her look with her shoes and accessories, Alia’s look was relaxed and calm. We think the former won points for her dapper cool twist in the tie-dyed top, what do you say? Tell us in the comments below.

