Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone; Who wore the pink Sabyasachi print the best?

Both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone chose for the same Sabyasachi print and colour. Who do you think wore it the best?

We’re back with yet another faceoff and this time around we have and making the most of their beloved designer ensembles by Sabyasachi. This is not the first time that both the actress have chosen for similar attires by the designer. Anyways, moving on to the outfits at hand today, both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone chose for the same print and in the SAME colour. The only difference was the fact that both of their attires bore different silhouettes.

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who wore the bright pink hue by Sabyasachi earlier this year for the promotions of Chhapaak. She chose for the dotted print in a long maxi-like silhouette that was further cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Padukone layered the look with a cape jacket cut out of the same cloth. The baggy yet cinched outfit was a refreshing take on her usual attires. She then styled it with statement earrings and bangles while also letting her hair down in textured waves.

Next on the list is Alia Bhatt who chose for the same print but in a laid-back lehenga. She made the most of her Diwali attire in a light-weight lehenga skirt styled with a matching sleeveless blouse. Adding more to the look was her dupatta gracefully draped over the shoulders. Ms Bhatt kept the rest of her look low-key with drop earrings and neutral makeup while letting her bouncy wavy mane down.

Who do you think wore the Sabyasachi print the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

