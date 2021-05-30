Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Hailee Steinfeld: Who wore the one shoulder Reem Acra dress better?

Both the divas picked out the same silver shimmery dress for red carpets. Take a look and tell us who wore it better.

Fashion Faceoffs today aren't as common as we'd like them to be. Back in the days, Bollywood divas wearing the same outfits as their Hollywood counterparts, was quite a common scene as they were constantly inspired by their looks.

Today, these actresses have a style of their own and have been setting their own trends for the longest time. Nonetheless, we take a look back at when Alia wore the same Reem Acra number as Hollywood singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.



In 2017, Alia attended the HT most stylish awards. She picked out an outfit that was all about the dazzle and shine. The Brahmastra actress wore a one-shoulder shimmery silver dress from Reem Acra's Spring 2016 collection. It featured an exaggerated bow to one side that bore a floor-sweeping train. She styled this with t-strap stilettos, her hair styled into a sleek, centre-parted low ponytail and muted makeup, to enhance her natural glow.

Hailee Steinfeld

The American actress and singer wore the same Reem Acra number for the Golden Globe Awards after-party. Steinfeld went all out and experimented with a wine-stained lip shade, glossy hair parted to the side and pulled into a low bun. Bold eyes, dark manicured nails and three-strap stilettos completed the singer's look.

While both actresses have extremely different styles, we can't help but think Hailee did a better job at pulling off this dress!

What are your thoughts? Who wore the Reem Acra dress better - Alia Bhatt or Hailee Steinfeld? Comment below and let us know.

