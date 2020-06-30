Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Karisma Kapoor: Who wore the rainbow hued maxi dress better?

To celebrate the end of pride month, we can't help but wonder which of the two actresses pulled off the rainbow dress better! Comment below to let us know!

Pride month has officially come to an end. It is the celebration of cultures and the LGBTQIA community. Sure, this year nobody could walk the pride parade due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and lockdown issued all over the country but each one of us is celebrating in our own way. For us, it is all about glamming up in the rainbow colour and showing our love and support.

But it's not just us! Celebrities too have their way of joining the bandwagon. Both and Karisma Kapoor have time-and-again sported dresses in the rainbow colours, giving us the perfect fashion faceoff! Take a look!

Alia Bhatt

Looking spunky and like summer in a simple rainbow coloured pleated maxi dress by Missoni, Alia made a strong case for summer dressing in the outfit. Her dress bore a wrap-style top till her waist and from waist-down, it was a simple pleated skirt. Her hair was styled into beachy, tousled waves and pulled in a half-up manner. Bhatt's makeup was all about her favourite look - a dewy glow with peachy cheeks and lots of highlighter. Strappy stilettos completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma's maxi dress though in the rainbow shade, was a bunch of darker-hued colours. The dress hugged her till her waist and from waist-down, opened into a large flare skirt with loads of pleats. Her hair was pulled back into a simple low ponytail and she completed her look with baby pink stiletto pumps. She twirled around and flashed a toothy grin in the happy dress!

We love how both the actresses styled their outfits. Who according to you pulled off the rainbow-coloured dress better - Alia Bhatt or Karisma Kapoor? Comment below and let us know.

