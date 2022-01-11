Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Kriti Kharbanda; Who wore the neon sequin mini dress from Bershka better?

Sequin dresses have been trending in the fashion cycle for quite a long time now that fashion face-offs are bound to happen. While we saw celebrities killing it in sequin pants, skirts, gowns and even sarees and lehenga, sequin mini dresses were one of the most common numbers that not just celebrities but everyone with a fashion eye rocked last season. Talking about mini dresses, Alia Bhat’s neon yellow one-shoulder mini dress was something that grabbed the headlines and became a New Year party look inspiration for many. A couple of years ago, Kriti Kharbanda had sported the same dress and now we can have a lit fashion face-off moment.

Alia Bhatt

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her party-ready sequin dress from Bershka. The mini dress hugged her body in all the right places and the asymmetrical neckline helped her show off her beauty bones. Alia kept her accessory department minimal with only contemporary rings as her choice of jewellery. For makeup, the diva glammed up with blended smokey eyes, rosy cheeks and contoured cheekbones completed with glossy pink lips. She pulled her hair back in a sleek low ponytail and rounded off the look with a pair of white stilettos with bow patterns on the strap and at her ankles, giving it a dramatic look.

Kriti Kharbanda

For an award function back in 2020, the 14 Phere actress shined like a star in her one-shoulder sequin dress which was the exact same number Alia wore a month ago. Though her sequin dress featuring shoulder pad was the same, Kriti styled her look different by opting for an open hair look with sophisticated glam makeup. Her textured waves were set in a side-parted hairdo and had worn no accessories just like the RRR star. Contoured cheekbones, matte red lips, well-defined brows and perfectly lined eyes elevated her luxe look. She completed her red carpet ready look with nude pumps.

Who do you think styled their neon yellow mini dress better; Alia Bhatt or Kriti Kharbanda? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: 6 Superfoods to swear by for a healthy & glowing skin