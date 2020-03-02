Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Kylie Jenner: Who wore the dual Chanel crossbody bag better?

While Alia Bhatt picked out a red shade of the bag, Kylie Jenner donned a white number. Check them out!

The two worlds - Hollywood and Bollywood when you really look at them, are not very different from each other, especially when it comes to fashion. Celebrities and their love for international brands and fashion houses knows no bounds. Whether it is designer bags or the most fashionable outfits, they are always both the industries seem to be seeking inspiration from each other, sporting the same outfits and accessories, giving us multiple new faceoffs.



Alia Bhatt is easily one of the best actors in the Bollywood industry today. Back in May, she was spotted at the airport in a comfortable outfit proving that her style is on point. Alia picked a simple white tee and paired it with a pair of flared denims and accessorised her look with an unusual bag! The Brahmastra actress completed her fuss-free look with not one but two Chanel bags from the brand's Spring 2019 collection. This was one of Karl Lagerfeld's last collections before his sudden death earlier in 2019. The double bags that she wore around her, made it perfect for travelling, to keep her accessories in! Complete with Off-White sneakers, Alia's outfit was perfect!

Kylie Jenner

Almost a year after Ms. Bhatt sported the double Chanel bags, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to share pictures of her latest ootd which involved a white knit dress, tie-up stilettos and gold chunky statement bracelets. In addition to that, she also sported on her the dual Chanel quilted leather bags in white. Her hair was styled into tousled waves. Kylie though looked absolutely ravishing in the outfit that was accessorised with the dual Chanel bags.

While Kylie sported the bag almost a year after Alia did, we can't help but wonder if she was a teeny bit inspired by the actress?

What are your thoughts? Who do you think wore it better? Comment below and let us know.

