Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Lily Collins, whose look in a Magda Butrym mini cut-out dress do you love?

Something to know: We live in a parallel pink universe and it's all pretty. Not to forget, it feels a lot like a party and winter season too. Tis' Christmas weekend and we are here with a note to tell you how to style a mini dress. We have a hunch that it's going to be a cute night for you and with Emily in Paris Season 3 as your fashion notebook, you will be a style successor. The look we have here for you has a little history you cannot miss. In the opening scene, there's a mini dress and a feathered coat which towards the end of episode 1 will give you a detailed look. Now, that dress is something that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt knew a thing or two about in 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Lily Collins looks fabulous in a Magda Butrym mini dress

Alia Bhatt That's right, the RRR actress brewed one of her chicest looks as a guest for Koffee With Karan Season 7. Alia was styled by Ami Patel in a body-hugging dress from Magda Butrym. The chiffon ensemble which consists of a keyhole was locked in to make for a simple V neckline and it emanated glamour through the twisted detail on the bust, midriff cut-out, pleated skirt, full sleeves, and a 3D flower brooch placed on her shoulder. Her red and pink dress with rose-petal print was complimented with pointed-toe red pumps.