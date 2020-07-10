Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra: Who looks the best in the sparkly black number?

Looks like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra have a similar sense of style as they chose for sparkly black outfits for the red carpet.

If you know us, you know we love a good faceoff. We are suckers to see how celebrities sneakily match their outfits and opt for trendy ensembles. Red carpets are the best places to see who wore what and spot faceoffs that create headlines. While we stuck inside our houses with our enthusiastic brain, we took a look back at some of the red carpet moments and found quite the resemblance between two sparky numbers!

wore her embellished Zuhair Murad gown to an award show in 2017. The strapless number was surely one of the trendiest then and managed to turn quite a lot of heads. Like a true diva, the Raazi actress let her outfit do the talking and kept the rest of the look minimal. With neutral-toned smokey eyes and minimal makeup, she balanced out the look well!

Next on our list is who wore a similar sparkly black number by Roberto Cavalli did not make quite the mark on the Cannes red carpet. Considering that it was her debut at the Film Festival, the gown seemed a bit outdated considering that the style was popular years ago. She styled the gown with side-swept brushed in curls and graphic eyeliner.

We really think that when it comes to this faceoff, Alia’s look from the red carpet steals the cake.

What are your thoughts about it? Whose look do you like more? Do let us know in the comments section below.

