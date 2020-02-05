Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Rakul Preet Singh: Who wore the sparkly one shoulder gown better?

With a new day, we have a brand-new faceoff! Who do you think wore the outfit better?

Both, wedding season and award season are upon us. This only means that there are more looks that we can look forward to! Very often, not just celebrities, but also designers and stylists often get "inspired" by each other's looks so much so that they go out of their way to recreate it, with very little difference.

Back in September, attended the Vogue Beauty Awards for which the actress picked out a sparkly number one-shoulder gown by designer Michael Costello. Her outfit also came with a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. She opted to go sans accessories and let her dress do the talking for the event. What stole the show though, was her glam.

A lover of the clean makeup look, Alia went with a flawless base, basic smooth foundation and concealer kohl-lined eyes and loads of highlighter. Filled-in brows, peachy, matte lipstick and her hair parted in the centre in a slick-back manner, with the ends of it styled in a tousled manner, completed the actress' look.

For a recent event, Rakul Preet Singh also sported a one-shoulder outfit by Dolly J Studio. Her grey sequin number came with a long one-shoulder sleeve that reached the floor. It was cinched at her waist with a buckle and formed a few pleats that then opened up into a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with black strappy stilettos and no accessories.

While her outfit was eerily similar, it didn't end at just that. Her makeup and hair looked heavily inspired by Bhatt's as well! Her fresh, dewy glow with highlighted eyes, filled-in brows, hair parted in the centre and slicked back while her ponytail was tousled to give it a messy look.

Both the actress' looks were extremely similar to each other. From the shimmery one-shoulder gown to the makeup, it all bore a heavy resemblance.

So that brings us to the question - who wore it better? Alia Bhatt in Michael Costello or Rakul Preet Singh in Dolly J?

Comment below and let us know.

