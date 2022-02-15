Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shriya Pilgoankar: Who wore the Kshitij Jalori saree better?

When it comes to desi outfits, the saree is a popular pick. It is one piece of clothing no woman can go wrong with as it flatters all body types. Two actresses who picked similar style sarees recently were Alia Bhatt and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Both the divas who are known for their acting prowess, have distinctly different styles and managed to style their respective numbers differently, showing us how to do it as well! Take a look.

Alia Bhatt

For the promotions of her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has been picking out pristine white sarees from various homegrown labels, to match her character's look in the film. For one promotional look, Bhatt, who was styled by Ami Patel, rocked a white linen silk number by designer Kshitij Jalori. Her white saree featured black panelling at the borders and was styled with a black blouse with white piping. To accessorise, the actress sported a pair of oxidised silver jhumka earrings with a gold centre and a matching statement oxidised silver ring.

Alia's hair was pulled back into a low sleek bun that paved way for her clear, blemish-free face, filled-in brows, pink lips, smokey eyes and a simple bindi to complete her look.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

For the promotions of Haathi Mere Saathi, the actress picked out a black drape by Kshitij Jalori back in 2021. Styled by Shreeraj Gopal, Shriya's black saree featured white contrasting borders and was draped over a matching black blouse with white panelling. To accessorise, the actress picked out a statement gold choker and bangles. Her hair was pulled into a low ponytail, smokey defined eyes and a simple black bindi completed the diva's look.

Both Alia and Shriya's sarees were the same but in contrasting hues. The actresses styled their outfits differently though, Alia with a contrasting black blouse and earrings while Shriya sported hers with a matching blouse and a statement choker.

Who wore the saree better according to you? Comment below and let us know.

